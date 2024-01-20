Live
Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy express concern over shifting of container terminal at Krishnapatnam port
Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, a Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau Member and Former Minister expressed his concerns regarding the closure of the container terminal at Krishnapatnam port. He highlighted how the port's operations have been affected after Adani took over, leading to a significant decline in exports, imports, and turnover.
He also emphasized the impact on the local economy, loss of tax revenue for the state, and livelihood of thousands of people who are associated with the port and related businesses. Reddy raised questions about the central and state government's role and accountability in addressing this situation.
Overall, he is urging for action to prevent the closure of the container terminal and to protect the interests of the local community and businesses that rely on the port.