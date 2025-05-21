South West Monsoon to arrive early in AP, rains to occur today

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh are experiencing a wave of mixed emotions as the southwest monsoon is set to arrive earlier than expected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the monsoon will make its debut on the Kerala coast ahead of schedule, arriving five days earlier than anticipated.

Currently, the monsoon's influence is evident as it actively spreads across the south, central, and northeast regions of the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has indicated that widespread rainfall is expected over the coming week due to developing surface circulations. Significant rainfall is predicted in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, East Godavari, YSR Kadapa, and Nandyal districts, with heavy rains also expected in the south coastal and Rayalaseema regions today. Farmers are being cautioned about gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 55 kilometres per hour along the coast.

While many areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are already experiencing rain, conditions remain varied — with some residents suffering from excessive rainfall while others contend with high temperatures. Despite the contrasting circumstances, farmers are expressing optimism, buoyed by the IMD's forecast of abundant rains this season.