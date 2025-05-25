Southwest monsoon advances, heavy rain forecasts for AP and Telangana

The southwest monsoon has fully established itself over Lakshadweep and Kerala, extending into Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu. Over the next two days, the monsoon is expected to progress further into the central Arabian Sea, completely cover Goa, and affect various regions including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, as well as parts of the Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorological Department.

A trough is anticipated to cross the coast between Ratnagiri and Dapoli along the south Konkan coast. Furthermore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the likelihood of a low-pressure area forming over the west-central and near-north Bay of Bengal on 27th May. This development may lead to scattered rainfall in some districts of Telangana within the next two days. On Sunday, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted for isolated locations in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, due to the impacts of the Arabian Sea trough and the anticipated low-pressure system in the north Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is possible in isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh, with gusty winds forecasted at speeds of 40-50 km/h along the coast over the next three days. The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has advised citizens to remain vigilant in light of potential thunderstorms and lightning.

According to officials from the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is likely to occur in several districts including Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, Kurnool, and Nandyal on Sunday. On Monday, widespread moderate rains are expected across Alluri Seetharamaraju, Srikakulam, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.