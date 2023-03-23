Special prayers offered to presiding deities on Ugadi

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi festival, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have organised various programmes like Panchanga Sravanam, Panditha Satkaram (felicitation to Pundits) and presented Ugadi Puraskarams on Wednesday morning. The authorities organised Panchanga Sravanam at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam at the temple premises at 10 am. Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna, member of the Trust Board M Verupakshaiah Swami, chief Archakas of two temples, Veda Pundits, officials and staff of various departments participated in Ugadi celebrations. Temple Asthana Siddhanthi Sri Panditha Butte Veerabhadra Daivagna of Rajamajendravaram has rendered Panchanga Sravanam.





For the wellbeing of people and livestock, special prayers have been offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Devi. Later the Asthana Siddanthi elaborated the significance of Sobhakruth Nama Samvatsaram. Siddanthi said that this year the entire nation would receive rains in abundance. Almost all rivers, streams, ponds and others would be filled to the brim. He further said that farmers cultivating paddy, wheat, sugarcane, millets and chillies would get remunerative price for their produce. He further said that medicinal plants and commercial crops will have great demand. The production of food crops would be high and dairy farms would also progress. High temperatures would be recorded in summer.





The fame of India would be spread across all continents. Space expeditions would also be fruitful. Sports field would also flourish. The inflation rate would decline. Industrial and tourism sectors would develop, said Asthana Siddanthi. After Panchanga Sravanam, Panditha Satkaram was organised in a traditional manner at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam. In the programme, the Archakas, Stanacharyas and Veda Pundits of the two temples were felicitated by presenting shawl, new panchangam and coconut. Similarly the temple Asthana Siddanthi Sri Panditha Butte Veera Bhadra Daivajna was also felicitated.





Ugadi Puraskarams: Following the directions of the Commissioner of Endowments Department, the temple authorities have presented Ugadi Puraskaram to the Vaidika staff. Two Archaka Swamis and one Veda Pundit were felicitated in a special manner. Uma Nageswara Sastri, the principal Archaka of the temple of the Goddess, K Siva Prasad, principal Archaka of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and Veda Pundit K Prudhvi Kumar were among those who received the Ugadi Puraskarams.



