Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple hundi nets Rs 25L

Visakhapatnam : The hundi of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam netted an income of Rs 25.37 lakh in the past 40 days.

The hundi count was organised at the temple premises here on Wednesday. About 115-gram of gold, 742-gram of silver and currency notes from different countries, including the United States of America, Singapore and Qatar were offered by the devotees.

The hundi counting process at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple was carried out under the supervision of the temple Executive Officer P Srinivasulu Reddy. AEOs V Rambabu, K Thirumaleswara Rao and S Varaprasad with the participation of volunteers.