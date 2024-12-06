  • Menu
Srinivas Rao takes charge as Srisailam temple EO

Srisailam (Nandyal district): M Srinivasa Rao took charge as the Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said he is very fortunate to become the EO of the famous temple and assured of striving to develop the temple in all fronts with the help of Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, MP Byreddy Shabari and the temple staff. He also assured to provide all facilities to the devotees.

The EO instructed the temple staff to discharge responsibilities with utmost dedication.

Prior to taking charge, priests and Veda Pundits blessed the new EO.

