Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Srisailam Reservoir overflows amid heavy rains
The Srisailam reservoir is currently experiencing waterlogging as heavy rains in the upper reaches have led to increased flood flow in the Krishna River.
The Srisailam reservoir is currently experiencing waterlogging as heavy rains in the upper reaches have led to increased flood flow in the Krishna River. The water level at the Srisailam project has now reached 847 feet, approaching its full capacity of 885 feet.
With a total storage capacity of 215 TMC, the reservoir currently holds 72.5 TMC of water, raising concerns about potential flooding in the surrounding areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as they prepare for ongoing rainfall in the region.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued alerts for the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the expansion of the southwest monsoon, surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal, and the influence of a trough. Predictions indicate moderate to heavy rainfall across these regions over the coming days.