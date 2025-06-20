Srisailam Reservoir overflows amid heavy rains

The Srisailam reservoir is currently experiencing waterlogging as heavy rains in the upper reaches have led to increased flood flow in the Krishna River. The water level at the Srisailam project has now reached 847 feet, approaching its full capacity of 885 feet.

With a total storage capacity of 215 TMC, the reservoir currently holds 72.5 TMC of water, raising concerns about potential flooding in the surrounding areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as they prepare for ongoing rainfall in the region.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued alerts for the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the expansion of the southwest monsoon, surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal, and the influence of a trough. Predictions indicate moderate to heavy rainfall across these regions over the coming days.