Srisailam reservoir receives inflows of over 1.34L cusecs

Vijayawada: Flood waterlevels are gradually increasing in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs due to the heavy rains reported in Maharashtra and Karnataka States and floodwaters are also released from reservoirs like Almatti and Tungabhadra in Krishna river basin. On Sunday the floodwater inflows to Srisailam were 1,34,790 cusecs and outflows 67,399 cusecs.

Srisailam reservoir has storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft. By Sunday, the water storage reached 180.67 tmcft which is 83 per cent of storage capacity. If the same levels of inflows continue the reservoir will get full storage capacity very soon.

Nagarjuna Sagar in Krishna basin is also receiving the floodwaters for the past few days. On Sunday the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir received 56,674 cusecs of water. The water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar is 312.05 tmcft.

Currently, Nagarjuna Sagar has 160 tmcft water which is 50 per cent of the total capacity. Both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar are very important to the two Telugu States and floodwater is used for generating power and cultivation of crops in lakhs of acres.

On the other hand, Sunkesula reservoir is getting 57,445 cusecs and 56,445 cusecs are released because it is a very small reservoir. Jurala reservoir is getting 1.17 lakh cusecs of water and the outflow is 1.19 lakh cusecs on Sunday.

Tungabhadra dam located on AP Karnataka border is getting inflows of 72,931 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs are released from the dam. The dam has storage capacity of 100 TMC and 77 percent storage filled by Sunday and it may reach to full reservoir level very soon if water outflows from Almatti increased.

Thanks to the heavy rains reported in Maharashtra and some parts of Karnataka the reservoirs in Krishna basin in AP and Karnataka are getting inflows. Lakhs of farmers are eagerly waiting for the release of water to Krishna delta region. Monsoon is also very inactive this rainy season. Increase in floodwater levels in two major reservoirs the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar will give big relief to the farmers.