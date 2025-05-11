Srisailam temple authorities asked to enhance facilities for pilgrims

Srisailam: Executive Officer of Srisailam Devasthanam, M Srinivasa Rao, asserted that every devotee visiting the sacred Srisailam Kshetram should experience complete satisfaction with their pilgrimage. He instructed temple officials and staff to focus on providing adequate accommodation, smooth darshan, and high-quality annaprasadam distribution with utmost dedication and accountability.

During a review meeting on administrative affairs held on Saturday, Srinivasa Rao directed department heads to guide their teams effectively and work in close coordination to ensure seamless service delivery. Emphasising transparency and efficiency, he warned against negligence in duties and called for consistent communication among staff.

Considering the steadily increasing influx of devotees, he asked the engineering department to scientifically plan infrastructure development works and propose future requirements. He stressed timely completion of construction projects with adherence to strict quality standards and the incorporation of modern technology. Plans were outlined for constructing more hygienic, airport-standard restrooms within the temple premises.

The Executive Officer also instructed officials to ensure the annaprasadam is prepared hygienically, with generous use of vegetables, and that all pilgrims are adequately served.

Additionally, he emphasised creating awareness among devotees about visiting other key locations within the temple precincts — such as the Pancha Mathams, Mallamma Mandiram, Gosala, and temple gardens.

To enhance the temple surroundings, officials were directed to improve the ambience of gardens, repair walkways, repaint fencing, and plant a variety of trees, medicinal plants, fruit-bearing trees, and flowering plants — especially those used in temple rituals, such as bilva trees.

A target has been set to plant at least 3,000 saplings before the end of the upcoming monsoon season, with 30% of them being sacred trees. Shade-giving trees will also be planted around parking areas, open spaces, and along the ring road.

Furthermore, the EO instructed the immediate installation of a stone Nandi statue in front of the Ekashila Rudra Deva idol in Rudra Park. To make the gardens more child-friendly, he proposed adding traditional play equipment such as swings, see-saws, and replicas of historical household items, fostering awareness about cultural heritage among children.

Special attention is to be given to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the Gosala (cow shelter). He directed regular vaccination of cattle to prevent seasonal diseases and ensure that necessary medicines remain readily available.