Srisailam temple enters into London World Book of Records

Srisailam(Nandyal district): The Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple has earned a spot in the World Book of Records, London, in recognition of its spirituality, rare sculptures and other factors.

The organisation’s South India Regional Area Joint Secretary Dr Ullaji Iliyazar handed over the certificate to the temple authorities in the presence of Srisailam constituency MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy on Friday.

In a press release, the temple authorities have stated that the certificate was given based on the spirituality, area of the main temple, rare sculptures surrounding the temple and the ancient constructions. Taking all these into consideration, the temple has been entered into London World Book of Records. MLA B Rajasekhar Reddy said that he is very happy that the famous Srisailam temple has entered into the London World Book of Records. Temple EO D Peddiraju said the temple has got the name as novel place on the earth.

Joint Secretary of London World Book of Records Dr Ullaji Iliyazar said after taking the area’s specialities and the rare issues entwined with the area into consideration the temple has been entered into the London World Book of Records.