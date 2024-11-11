SRMIST to hold IRIS’24 on Nov 22 & 23

Vijayawada: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will organise Industrial Research and Innovation Summit (IRIS’24) on November 22 & 23 in Chennai.

This ground-breaking event aims to redefine the future of research and innovation by fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

The IRIS’24 Summit will feature a technology showcase, an intellectual asset fair and numerous networking sessions designed to connect over 1,000 research professors, 200+ industry leaders, 50+ policymakers, 150+ cutting edge research projects and 400+ Patented Technology ready for translation are showcased during the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in panel discussions and explore innovations across 10 broad domains including manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Mobility, Emerging IT, Environment, Agriculture, Material Science, Construction Technology and energy.

In a statement regarding the summit, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST Dr C Muthamizhchelvan said, “The IRIS’24 summit represents a pivotal moment for bridging the gap between academia and industry. “By creating a platform where ideas can collide, collaborate and co-create, we are not only advancing research but also ensuring that our innovations translate into real-world solutions that benefit society,” he said.