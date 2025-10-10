SSB all set for inauguration by CM today

Nellore: The Smart Street Bazar (SSB) a brain child of Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana located at Mypadugate center is all set for functioning.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu proposed to inaugurates the SSB during his one-day tour scheduled on October 10 in the district. Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana visited the SSB and expressed satisfaction over ongoing arrangements, on Thursday. According to the sources, government proposed to establish 200 shops with highly sophisticated

facilities from Mypadugate Center to Old Check Post in the city.

Apart from 120 shops which were already completed, the remaining are under progress in various stages.

Under this innovative concept, government will provide 120 shops to the SSG women for performing different trades.

The SSB programme is a joint venture of Municipal Administration of Mission for Elimination Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) with total investment of Rs 8 crores.

Government has spent Rs 6 crores for providing infrastructure facilities including Solar Panels on the roof of every shop to overcome power cut problems.

CC cameras were installed at the premises of the SSB to avoid untoward incidents.

According to the MEPMA PD K Leela Rani, as many as 120 SHG women were already selected by government and the shops will be handed over to them for performing trades which ever they want at the SSB. The MEPMA PD detailed that government will facilitate Rs 2lakhs bank loan to the beneficiary apart from Rs 1.50lakh allocated for Shop remaining Rs 50,000 for working capital.

She detailed that five kinds of shops like Food Courts (Snacks, Tiffin Centers, Tea Points, Ice Cream Shops) Provision shops, Laundry, Tailoring, Cloths shops would be proposed to established in the SSB. Speaking the occasion, Minister P Narayana said that the government constructing Rivitment for both sides of Jaffer Sahen Cannal (JSC) due to SSB established on the edge of JSC.

He said that till date 120 shops were completed between Mypadugate Center and Jakir Hussain Nagar, remaining shops are under progress at various stages.

He said shops were allocated to the beneficiaries based on poor economic status of their families.

“ The aim of establishing SSB is to provide economic empowerment to the women. Government is planning to establish SSBs in another 5 municipalities in coming days.” Speak to Hans India K Ramadevi said, “Earlier I used to run a Tea Point and Tiffin Shop on the road at Mypadu. That will be very inconvenient to perform the trade because of heavy traffic on Mypadugate center. After establishment of SSB I feel more comfortable following highly sophisticated facilities provided in the shop”.

She thanked the Minister Narayana for his initiative in establishing such innovative concept.