Stage dharna demanding wage hike, withdrawal of FRS system and others

Tirupati: Anganwadi workers staged a dharna at the Collectorate here on Monday, insisting the government to fulfil their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU district secretary Kandarapu Murali, AP Anganwadi Worker and Helpers Union district president Padma Leela and secretary Vani Sree criticised the government for its apathy in solving the long pending demands of Anganwadi workers. They pointed out that the NDA alliance parties, at the time of election, assured to concede Anganwadi workers’ demands, but failed to fulfil them even after completing one year in power.

Murali warned that Anganwadi workers union will launch historic struggle if the alliance government failed to concede the demands. He said the coalition government is acting in an irresponsible manner in solving the problems of government employees. TDP, BJP and JSP alliance made it as their practice to evade the issues of the employees including Anganwadi workers, he criticised.

Anganwadi Workers Union president Padma Leela and secretary Vani Sree said their pending demands include extending government welfare schemes like house sites, Thalliki Vandanam etc to Anganwadi workers also, increasing the monthly salary, upgrading many mini centres into main centres and withdraw the FRS (Face Recognition System).