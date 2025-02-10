Stage set for deworming programme today

Secretariat (Velagapudi): All is set to undertake deworming programme by the medical and health department to administer albendazole tablets to 1.12 crore children in the age group of one year to 19 years across the state on Monday, according to commissioner of health and family welfare department G Veerapandian.

The tablets were sent to all the districts across the state to administer them to the children and necessary posters and pamphlets were also sent.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that worming problems prevail among 34 prer cent students and children across the state. The 400mg chewable tablets are being supplied through Anganwadi centres, government and private educational institutions every two years.

The children registered in the Anganwadis and children who do not go to schools would be given the tablets on Monday. If anybody missed the distribution of tablets, they would be given on February 17 which is the map-up day.

The tablets would be distributed through the teachers and Anganwadi workers as per the directive of the state government. Necessary arrangements like transportation and other facilities, availability of tablets, IEC material and protected drinking water are made at all the places.

Health department officials, ASHA workers, ANMs would coordinate in the distribution of tablets and necessary instructions were given to the medical and health department officials to take responsibility. Special booths were arranged at bus stations, railway stations for the distribution of the tablets. Massive awareness programme on discouraging public defecation and urination and washing hands thoroughly would also be undertaken.

If anybody gets reactions after the tablets were consumed, they would be rushed to the hospitals by 108 and 104 vehicles.

Veerapandian appealed to the school managements and public in general to cooperate with the administration in the larger interest of the health of children.