State launches new training drive to promote natural deliveries

Vijayawada: Medical and health department initiated a major programme to increase natural deliveries across government hospitals. For the first time, the department will conduct specialised training for gynaecologists on ‘assisted vaginal delivery’ techniques starting from December 10. The six-month programme will be held in phases statewide.

Commissioner of health and family welfare Veerapandian announced that 370 gynaecologists working in secondary and teaching hospitals will be trained in two phases at centres in Guntur, Ongole, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Tirupati. The training, supported by the Fernandez Foundation and UNICEF, will cover step-by-step procedures of vacuum extraction and forceps-assisted deliveries.

Although assisted natural deliveries using such instruments are standard medical practices, their usage has declined in recent years due to the rising trend of caesarean sections and lack of awareness and cooperation.

Veerapandian said the training aims to re-equip doctors with safe delivery techniques and improve maternal care, especially in areas with limited manpower. Experts will also train doctors in alternative natural birthing positions — such as side-lying, squatting and standing — to reduce labour pain and duration.

As part of efforts to increase natural births, the state is already running an 18-month professional midwifery course for selected staff nurses working in government hospitals. The programme, conducted with regular pay, follows central government guidelines and is underway at government nursing colleges in Guntur, Tirupati, Srikakulam, Nellore, Kurnool and Kakinada. Currently, 172 nurses are undergoing training. Among the first batch, 60 trained nurses have helped reduce caesarean deliveries by up to 9 per cent in their respective hospitals, besides achieving a 10 per cent per cent reduction in perineal tears. The International Confederation of Midwives, headquartered in the Netherlands, has recognised these training and monitoring practices as best-practice models, Veerapandian added.