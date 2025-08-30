State ranks first in anaemia prevention

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has secured the top rank in the country for its efforts in preventing and controlling anaemia. The Central government has recognised the state’s strategic initiatives, which have significantly reduced anaemia among infants, children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. This achievement is based on the state’s outstanding performance across various categories related to the distribution of iron and folic acid (IFA) tablets and syrup.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare reviewed the measures taken by states and union territories to control anaemia during the first quarter (April, May, and June) of the 2025–26 financial year. Based on the distribution of IFA tablets and syrup, the rankings were announced, with Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana securing the first, second, and third positions, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh’s performance has shown significant improvement, moving up from a third-place ranking in the 2024–25 financial year. The government’s focused efforts, frequently reviewed by minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav, have been key to this success.

Andhra Pradesh achieved the top spot in five out of six categories, with an impressive 88% growth index. The state’s performance highlights include: ages 6–59 months: 77.3% growth; ages 5–9 years: 95 per cent growth; ages 10–19 years (Adolescent Boys): 94.7 per cent growth.

While the state performed exceptionally well in these areas, it ranked third in the category for adolescent girls (ages 10–19), with Haryana and Telangana taking the top two spots.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav congratulated the state’s medical and health department staff for their dedication, which led to this national recognition.

The distribution of syrup and tablets varies based on age. The Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme, launched by the Central government in 2018, aims to combat anemia nationwide. Under this programme, ASHAs and ANMs provide IFA syrup bottles to the mothers of young children. For other age groups, tablets are distributed through educational institutions, while pregnant and lactating women receive them directly.

The programme is implemented in the state under the National Health Mission (NHM), with 60% of the funding provided by the central government and the remaining 40 per cent contributed by the state.