Strict implementation of sand mining ban ordered

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi has directed officials to strictly implement the ban on sand mining in prohibited areas during the monsoon season, following the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court.

Chairing the District Level Sand Monitoring Committee (DLSMC) meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday, she stressed the need for a robust surveillance mechanism to prevent any illegal activity in restricted zones.

The collector stated that anticipating monsoon-related restrictions, 9 lakh metric tonnes of sand have already been stockpiled at designated stock points to meet various construction needs. She clarified that sand excavation at semi-mechanised sand reaches is strictly prohibited from June 1 and warned that any violation will result in criminal cases against the offenders. Vehicles used in such activities will be seized, penalties will be imposed, and the confiscated sand must be dumped at official stock points for use in government construction and housing projects. ATR (Action Taken Reports) should be submitted in each case, she said.

She instructed that the district vigilance team, under the supervision of the SP, conduct surprise raids and inspections to curb illegal sand mining. “There should be no ambiguity in enforcing the NGT guidelines,” she asserted.

Collector Prasanthi also took serious note of lapses in legal proceedings, pointing out that although 19 cases were registered for illegal sand mining and transportation, FIRs were filed only in 10 cases. She sought an explanation from the concerned authorities for the delay in the remaining cases.

Officials reported that Rs 48 lakh in penalties have been collected from 123 vehicle drivers involved in illegal sand transportation, and six vehicles were seized over the past week. The collector further instructed officials from the irrigation, mining, and transport departments to conduct inspections within their jurisdictions and take legal action wherever necessary.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, RDOs R Krishna Naik and Rani Sushmitha, District Mines Officer D Phani Bhushan Reddy, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.