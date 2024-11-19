Students advised to pursue excellence through learning

Rajamahendravaram: The Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Rajamahendravaram chapter, GIET School of Pharmacy, and Vikas Pharmacy jointly organised the 63rd National Pharmacy Week celebrations.

The Pharmacy Week inaugural event was held on Monday at the GIET School of Pharmacy campus. Rajamahendravaram Rural Drug Inspector P Kalyani attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, she urged students to commit themselves to lifelong learning and to strive for excellence. She highlighted the crucial role of pharmacists in India, stating that the pharmacy sector presents a bright future with numerous opportunities. She also encouraged students to improve their skills in operating laboratory equipment effectively.

Vikas Pharmacy College Vice-Principal Muralidhar emphasised that pharmacists are highly trusted and respected worldwide. He stressed the importance of expanding their services from urban to rural areas.

GIET School of Pharmacy Principal Dr MD Dhanaraju and Vice-Principal Dr Y Ramachandran encouraged students to become entrepreneurs and contribute to creating employment opportunities for many in the country. Other speakers also addressed the programme.