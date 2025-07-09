Students told to acquire skills, take up research projects

Visakhapatnam: Setting new benchmarks in higher education with a strong research orientation, the courses are designed to empower students with deep subject knowledge, flexibility and skills required to achieve success in a rapidly changing global landscape, principal of GITAM School of Science Prof K Vedavathi said.

At a media conference here on Tuesday, she said that the institution is offering programmes in alignment with the transformative goals of the New Education Policy (NEP-2020).

Under the NEP-2020 framework, Prof. Vedavathi emphasised that students enrolled in undergraduate science programmes in the institution get a unique opportunity to pursue minor subjects from humanities and business management, fostering a multidisciplinary learning environment. Students can choose minors from a diverse set of disciplines.

This multidisciplinary approach broadens intellectual horizons and equips students with versatile skills, Prof. Vedavathi underlined.

In a further boost to its research ecosystem, GITAM offers monthly fellowships up to Rs 40,000 to research scholars, encouraging meaningful contributions to science and technology.

Offering them early exposure to scientific inquiry and innovation, students are encouraged to undertake research projects during summer internships of their second and third years. In addition to MCA and BCA courses, the institution currently offers 11 B.Sc. and 11 M.Sc. programmes.