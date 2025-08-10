Stupendous response to photography contest

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha announced that the photography competition, organised to celebrate the World Photography Day on August 19, received an overwhelming response from photographers.

He commended the entrants for their high-quality work, calling the artistic photographs a testament to their talent. A panel of judges convened on Saturday at the State Government Guest House in Vijayawada to evaluate the entries and select the winners.

Dr Lakshmi Sha, who was present during the selection process, said the competition was organised to encourage photographers and showcase their skills. The contest was divided into three categories:

Category 1: Photos of local tourist spots, ‘Swachh Andhra’ (Clean Andhra) / ‘Swachh NTR’ (Clean NTR) initiatives, and ‘Yoga Andhra.’

Category 2: Photos related to ‘Talli ki Vandanam’ (Salute to Mother), education, ‘NTR Bharosa’ pensions, and ‘Deepam - 2.’ Category 3: Exceptional news photographs.

Dr. Lakshmisha noted that each submitted photograph captured the artistry of the photographers. The six-member judging panel meticulously reviewed the entries to select the first, second, and third-place winners, as well as six consolation prizes in each category. The prizes would be Rs 10,000 for the first place, Rs 7,000 for the second place, and Rs 4,000 for the third place and Rs 2,000 for six consolation prizes per category.

The prizes will be awarded and the photographers will be felicitated during the World Photography Day celebrations on August 19.

The judging panel included I&PR Officer K Ravi, International Photojournalist and retired Hindu photographer Ch Vijayabhaskar, Acharya Nagarjuna University Journalism and Mass Communication Associate Professor . Anitha, National Award-winning Photojournalist T Srinivasareddy (FRPS), Vijayawada Photographers Association president K Ravikumar, and former Andhra Jyothi senior photojournalist Dandamudi Sitaram. Dr. Lakshmisha praised the judges for their excellent work in selecting the top images and winners.