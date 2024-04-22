Sunitha receiving overwhelming response in Raptadu constituency

Raptadu: The 'Paritala Sunitha' political juggernaut is experiencing a roller coaster ride amidst overwhelming response from the people in all mandals of her constituency including Raptadu, Chennekothapalle, Ramagiri, Atmakur and Kanaganapalle.

Confined to kitchen when her husband Paritala Sunitha was alive, she graduated into a leader and rose to occasion when the call to lead them came from the people. Over the years she emerged as the Iron Lady of the district.

In 2009, she was elected MLA and in 2014 when the TDP rode to power she became a minister and remained so until 2019. In 2019 elections, she lost to her rival Topudurthi Prakash Reddy at the height of Jagan Reddy wave. Ever since she had never been idle but always in the midst of people and connecting with them despite her debacle in elections.

Now in 2024 election campaign, she had been receiving tremendous response signalling the wave in favour of TDP-BSP-JSP.

Talking to The Hans India, Sunitha says that the people are all set to crush sitting MLA Prakash Reddy under the chariot wheels of the three parties combined.

Her recent campaigns in Kanaganapalle and Raptadu mandals and the rousing reception she had received gives an impression of a festival of her victory celebrations. She never appears tired walking in the lanes and bylanes of villages and going door-to-door to distribute hand bills which mention of the alliance parties six guarantees implementation once it is voted to power. She says that hundreds of families of YSRCP were joining the TDP. It signifies a total shift of people towards YSRCP.

She had been witnessing a wave in favour of TDP. Flower petals were showered on her at Konapuram, Konapuram, Bale Panyam, Talle Madigula and other places. She promised payment of Rs 4,000 to all eligible persons. She hoped that the people would give her a thumping victory. She said that if the NDA is voted to power in the State, she would fill Konapuram tank with HNSS water.

She is promising industries in Raptadu including wind power and solar power plants. She promised to bring more industries and jobs and complete the pending irrigation projects.

Her son Paritala Sriram is also campaigning for her and shuttling between two constituencies Dharmavaram and Raptadu.

Jana Sena and BJP activists too are participating in her campaigns and striving for her victory.