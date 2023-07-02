Supply of wheat flour, finger millets to white ration card holders begins

Chittoor: Minister for Civil Supplies K Venkata Nageswara along with Minister for Power, Forest and Mines and Geology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday launched the statewide supply of wheat flour and finger millets to white ration card holders in Punganur town in the district.

The ministers at a meeting distributed finger millets to select white ration card holders formally commencing the providing of two food grains in an effort to add nutritious food grains to the poor.

Rao said that subsidised wheat flour at Rs 16 a kg will be supplied to ration card holders in 128 municipal towns in the state and later on would be extended to rural areas and informed that Rs 240 crore had been allocated in the budget this year for adding wheat flour and finger millets to the white ration card holders under public distribution system (PDS).

Reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government committed to the welfare of BPL families, he said adding two more items under PDS will help improve health status of poor.

He informed that in the month-long Jagananna Suraksha programme, 47,000 new white ration cards will be issued.

Local MLA and Minister P Ramachandra Reddy took the occasion to explain the salient features of Jagananna Suraksha programme which kick started in the constituency involving 9,346 volunteers covering 612 Grama Sachivalayams and Ward Schivalayams.

In Chittoor district 5.34 lakhs houses will be covered during Suraksha programme, which aims to provide free of cost various certificates required for availing various benefits including health, education, housing, ration cards, lands etc during the month long Jagananna Suraksha programme.

“No CM in the country successfully fulfilled 99 percent of the poll promises except our beloved Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the minister said observing that launching Suraksha reveals that CM is keen on no eligible poor left out from availing government welfare schemes.

The senior minister said that an action plan has been approved by the CM to provide drinking water to the drought prone assembly segments Madanapalli, Palamaner, Thamballapalle, Piler and Kuppam through HNSS (Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi) canal.

Under the YSRCP rule, Punganuru constituency witnessed tremendous development, which was earlier neglected during the TDP regime, he said.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, YSRCP MLAs A Srinivasulu (Chittoor), Dwarakanatha Reddy (Thamballapalli) and District Collector S Shanmohan also spoke.