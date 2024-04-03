Support me to make double century: Jagan

Madanapalle(Annamayya Dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked people to support him to make a double century by winning all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in ensuing general elections.

Addressing ‘Memantha Siddam’ public meeting in Madanapalle of Annamayya district on Tuesday evening, he asked people whether they are ‘Siddam’ for defeating the alliance parties.

“This vote is not only to elect your MLA and MP but for your future along with your children and entire family. If I come to power again, the next five years you will get all good governance and welfare schemes at your doorstep”, he said.

He said that the manifesto is their Bible, Bhagavad Gita, and Quran and they could fulfil 99 percent of the promises, which he claimed to be his credibility. If any good happens to every house during the last five years, support this government. Having fulfilled all the aspirations of the people, the YSRCP could come to their doorstep with much confidence.

Making a satire on the opposition, he said that they fail to come individually to seek votes and come as a group like wolves to fight with him. “But I am undeterred by their collective might. Whether a student with 99 marks will fear the examination or those having zero marks fear?” He asked the people in reference to the TDP, BJP, JSP, Congress and some media groups who come for a fight against him.

Elaborating further, Jagan commented that even if 30 parties without any values and credibility come together, YSRCP will not be scared, but will take on them. Recalling his welfare initiatives during the last five years, he said that they distributed over Rs.3,75,000 crore without corruption through DBT and non-DBT to the beneficiaries which he claimed to be his track record.

The name 'Jagan' became synonymous with progress – village secretariats, permanent jobs, corruption-free governance, world-class education, tabs in the hands of students, digital education, Rythu Bharosa, zero interest, quality to power during day time, input subsidy well in time, 35 lakh houses, women empowerment and a host of other schemes.

In contrast, Chandrababu Naidu, struggled to conjure a single positive memory in the minds of the people, he criticised. Saying that Naidu's promises are hollow, he scoffed saying that the former CM wants power only to serve his own interests, not the state's.

The same Naidu in 2014 also has formed an alliance with the same three parties also and distributed a pamphlet of promises with the photos of Modi, Naidu and Pawan to every doorstep. But did not fulfil any of those promises. This time they may promise one kg of gold to each house, one Benz car to each family, he said.

Referring to the Pasupathi character in Arundhati movie, he terms Chandrababu as ‘Pasupupathi’ and said that Naidu has come after five years saying ‘Vadala Bommali Vadala’, to suck the blood of poor and telling utter lies, Jagan commented.

He alleged that Chandrababu is an anti-poor and through his lieutenant Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar complained to the ECI on the distribution of pensions and hit the 66 lakh old age people and physically challenged people hard. Within the next two months, YSRCP will come back to power and distribute pensions at their doorstep again, he assured the people.