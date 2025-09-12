Tataiahgunta Gangamma Devasthanam trust board constituted

Tirupati: The State Government on Thursday constituted the board of trustees for the famed Sri Tataiahgunta Gangamma Devasthanam in Tirupati. The much-awaited board was announced through GO RT No.1048, naming 11 members who will later elect a chairman.

Though the official election is pending, it is widely understood that city Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary N Mahesh Yadav will assume the post of chairman. The position had drawn intense competition with several aspirants vying for it, but Mahesh ultimately secured the opportunity.

The other appointed members are: M Guna, G Bhagyavalli, B Subramanyam, Raja Rudra Kishore, A Varalakshmi, P Vimala, T Chandrasekhar, N Syamala, Uyyala Madhulatha, and E Lakshmana Rao.

The temple’s chief priest, GS Murali, will serve as an ex-officio member of the board. Following the announcement, TDP Tirupati Parliamentary President G Narasimha Yadav, MLA Arani Srinivasulu, and several other party leaders extended their congratulations to Mahesh Yadav on his appointment.