TCA delegation explores Sri City’s business potential

Sri City: A19-member delegation from The Chennai Angels (TCA), led by K Mahalingam, visited Sri City on Friday as part of a two-day programme. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy presented an overview of the integrated business hub’s world-class infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and business-friendly ecosystem to the delegation.

During the day, the members had an interaction with Padma Shree awardee and pioneer of India’s telecom revolution Dr T H Chowdary. He outlined his vision of making Bharat a Viswaguru, stressing the importance of aligning technological advancement with cultural values to position India as a respected global leader.

Ravindra Sannareddy said that The Chennai Angels delegation brings with it immense business acumen, experience, and networks that can greatly contribute to nurturing startups and accelerating their growth. The TCA delegation interacted with officials and toured manufacturing facilities of leading companies such as Daikin, Isuzu, Colgate, Epack, and Evervolt/CETC.