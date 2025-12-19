TDP condemns YSRCP’s ‘double standards’ on medical colleges

Mangalagiri: YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy accepted PPP model for building medical college in Parliament's committee recommendations, pointed out TDP official spokesperson and Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman K Pattabhi Ram and accused the YSRCP of misleading the public over the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for medical colleges in the state.

Addressing a press meet at the TDP office here on Thursday, he alleged that YSRCP fabricated signatures from its Tadepalli headquarters to falsely project large-scale public opposition.

He said party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Governor was nothing but another political drama aimed at deceiving the people. Pattabhi Ram pointed out that while YSRCP is staging protests against the PPP model in Andhra Pradesh, its own MPs supported private participation in medical education at the national level.

He referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, of which YSRCP Tirupati MP Dr Gurumoorthy — also Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal doctor — was a member.

The committee, he noted, clearly recommended encouraging private investment to expand MBBS seats and promote innovation in medical education. Pattabhi Ram said this exposes YSRCP’s double standards—one stand in Delhi and a completely different stand in Andhra Pradesh.