TDP demands to release white paper on the status of Polavaram project

TDP leader Bonda Uma demanded that the government release a white paper on the status of the Polavaram project for the benefit of the state. He spoke at a media conference today and alleged that after Jagan became the Chief Minister, the future of Polavaram became questionable.



He accused that the government was negligent even though they knew that there would be floods. He commented that Polavaram has been neglected because of the ignorant minister.



The former MLA expressed anger that Polavaram was being destroyed by fighting for the commissions.