TDP followers despite rains, join Mini Mahanadu

Despiteheavy rains, TDP leaders and supporters came together in strength to participate in the Mini Mahanadu held at Prajavedika, Kalyanadurgam constituency. MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu hoisted the party flag alongside senior leaders and paid floral tributes to party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. The occasion also saw birthday celebrations for Shettur Mandal President TR Thippeswamy.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Amilineni expressed deep gratitude to the people of Kalyanadurgam for electing him, pledging to continue developing the region with inclusive efforts. He highlighted key initiatives since taking office, including the establishment of DSC training facilities, benefiting over 1,500 candidates at a cost of Rs 2 crore. To address unemployment, job fairs provided placements to over 4,000 youth, backed by a Rs 30 lakh budget.

In agriculture, the sanction of 464 DPs helped resolve persistent power supply issues. Additional projects included the installation of 43 water plants, 70 borewells, and 200 km of dirt roads. Sports enthusiasm was encouraged through a KPL-style cricket tournament with Rs 40 lakh in funding.

Religious and community infrastructure also saw improvement. Renovation of temples and the construction of a Kalyanamantapam, mosques’ washrooms, and cemeteries totaled over Rs 1 crore. Plans are underway for statues honoring Valmiki, Kanakadasa, and Vadde Obanna.

Sanitation and waste management efforts were also ramped up, with Rs 1.1 crore spent on clearing legacy waste. An Anna Canteen was established to aid the needy, and 94 medical relief cheques worth Rs 1.34 crore were issued.

MLA Amilineni reaffirmed his commitment to serving every resident, cutting across party lines.