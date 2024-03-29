  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP foundation day celebrated in Guntur district

TDP foundation day celebrated in Guntur district
x
Highlights

On the 43rd Foundation Day of the Telugu Desam Party, today (29-03-2024), the Guntur district party office paid tribute to the statue of NTR and raised the Telugu Desam flag in honor of the occasion.

On the 43rd Foundation Day of the Telugu Desam Party, today (29-03-2024), the Guntur district party office paid tribute to the statue of NTR and raised the Telugu Desam flag in honor of the occasion. The event was attended by Guntur West MLA candidate Galla Madhavi, East MLA candidate Mohammad Naseer, Guntur Town president Degala Prabhakar, as well as other TDP leaders and activists.

The ceremony was a solemn and respectful gesture to commemorate the founding of the Telugu Desam Party and to honor its roots in the legacy of NTR. The participants gathered to show their solidarity and support for the party as it continues to strive towards its goals and values.

The event was a meaningful and symbolic way to mark this significant day in the party's history, and serves as a reminder of the important role that the Telugu Desam Party plays in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X