TDP foundation day celebrated in Guntur district
On the 43rd Foundation Day of the Telugu Desam Party, today (29-03-2024), the Guntur district party office paid tribute to the statue of NTR and raised the Telugu Desam flag in honor of the occasion. The event was attended by Guntur West MLA candidate Galla Madhavi, East MLA candidate Mohammad Naseer, Guntur Town president Degala Prabhakar, as well as other TDP leaders and activists.
The ceremony was a solemn and respectful gesture to commemorate the founding of the Telugu Desam Party and to honor its roots in the legacy of NTR. The participants gathered to show their solidarity and support for the party as it continues to strive towards its goals and values.
The event was a meaningful and symbolic way to mark this significant day in the party's history, and serves as a reminder of the important role that the Telugu Desam Party plays in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.