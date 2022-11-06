TDP leaders condemn attack on Naidu in Kurnool

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool parliamentary president Somishetty Venkateswarlu strongly condemned the attack on the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Nandigama village in Krishna district on Friday. Addressing media at party office here on Saturday, Somishetty said that the YSRCP leaders, who could not digest the huge response coming to Naidu's road show, were resorted to stone pelting and attack.

Stating democracy in the state was at stake, he said dictatorship rule was prevailing in the state. Somishetty said that the TDP chief would never fear to such cowardice attacks and would always present among the people to address their problems. He said people have voted Jagan to power upon requesting to give him once chance. The 'once chance' was over as he lost the faith of people in his three years rule, he stated asked the people, do we need such a CM, who was filing false cases and harassing those who question his flaws. He exhorted people to join hands with TDP and teach a befitting lesson in the ensuing general election. Similarly, the party leaders at mandal levels in both the districts, Kurnool and Nandyal, have staged protests and strongly condemned the attack on Naidu. They also find fault on the illegal arrest of Ayyana Pathrudu in connection with forged documents to obtain a No Objection Certificate related to irrigation land.