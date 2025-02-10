TDP MLAs told not to interfere on issues in other constituencies

Nellore: The TDP coordination committee meeting presided over by Nellore Parliament president and State Wakf Board Chairman Shaik Abdul Aziz held at TDP district office in the city on Sunday, has expressed displeasure over involvement of some MLAs in the issues in other constituencies issues.

The meeting has decided to prevent such uneasy situation by bringing the issue to the notice of TDP national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu if necessary.

It is learnt that Nellore district in-charge Minister NMD Farooq who participated in the meeting reportedly said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would never tolerate interference of others into individual constituencies of MLAs. Such activites would lead to disunity among the leaders in the party, he said.

On the occasion, the meeting also discussed recommendations of party leaders for nominated posts including chairmen of temples.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Ponguru Narayana, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Vemirddy Prasanthi Reddy, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Inturi Nageswara Rao, Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, Kakarla Suresh and NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy were present.