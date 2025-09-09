TDP MPs vote in Vice Presidential Election
Highlights
TDP MPs have exercised their voting rights in the Vice Presidential election, with 16 Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members casting their votes.
CP Radhakrishnan is representing the NDA as the Vice Presidential candidate, while Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy is the candidate from the India Alliance. Votes will be counted following the polling, and the election results are expected to be announced later tonight.
