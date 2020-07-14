TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu slams poor facilities at Covid care centres

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of not providing the required basic facilities for the coronavirus patients at the government quarantine centres.

Naidu said the ruling YSRCP was making tall claims of spending huge amounts of funds for treatment of Covid patients but the facilities being provided at ground level were far from satisfactory.

The TDP chief said in a Twitter post that the people's fears and insecurities were increasing on seeing the deteriorating conditions at the quarantine centres. The government should explain why the facilities were of very poor quality when huge funds were being spent. It was not correct for the ruling party to play games with the lives of the people.

Naidu asserted that any government should take up such activities that would create confidence among people about the services being rendered. Such a situation was not prevailing in the state.

The TDP government efficiently provided the best services at Anna canteens by involving a proven organisation like Akshaya Patra Foundation, he reminded.

Naidu advised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to prove its commitment to public service in deeds but not in words or statements.

He made this criticism in response to a video that showed patients at a quarantine centre complaining of poor quality of food and other services there. Both men and women patients flayed the government and the officials for not providing even basic facilities for them.