TDP takes early lead in AP elections with strong showing in postal ballots

The results of the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are currently being tallied, with the counting of votes underway. Early reports indicate that candidates from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have secured a significant advantage in the postal ballot votes.

In key constituencies such as Rajahmundry Rural, Rajahmundry City, Mandapeta, and Nellore, TDP candidates are emerging as frontrunners. This trend suggests that employees, who are believed to have largely voted for the TDP, are playing a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the elections.

With the results of the postal ballots reflecting a clear preference for the TDP, it is anticipated that the overall voter turnout will follow a similar pattern.

The final trends are expected to be announced within the next hour. Stay tuned for further updates on the election results.