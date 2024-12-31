Technology-driven home pension monitoring yields good results, 93 % pensions distributed

The state government of Andhra Pradesh has achieved significant milestones in its NTR Bharosa social pension program, ensuring that 91 percent of pensions were distributed within just 12 hours on Tuesday. In a noteworthy development, 93 percent of these pensions were delivered directly to beneficiaries at their homes, showcasing a commitment to accessibility and efficiency.

The government has allocated a substantial Rs. 2,717 crore for the January pension disbursement, benefiting approximately 6.38 million individuals. This initiative is a part of the coalition government’s broader efforts, which have seen over Rs. 20,000 crore spent on pensions since its inception. Notably, provisions are in place to provide immediate widow pensions to eligible recipients when a family’s pension holder passes away. This month alone, 5,402 new widow pensions were granted, alongside a one-time distribution for 50,000 individuals who had not received pensions for three months.

Utilizing advanced technology, the state has actively geo-tagged the homes of 6.33 million pension beneficiaries. This innovative approach allows real-time monitoring of pension distribution, ensuring that funds are delivered directly to households. In instances where distribution does not meet expectations—such as beneficiaries receiving pensions more than 300 meters away from their homes due to connectivity issues—officials are taking corrective measures.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the importance of beneficiary satisfaction in the pension distribution process. In adherence to his directives, secretariat employees have been instructed to utilize social media platforms to address and resolve complaints related to home delivery of pensions. The real-time analysis of geo-coordinates aids in identifying areas where pension distribution is lacking and helps officials implement necessary improvements swiftly.

The recent reporting indicates that as of noon on December 31, 91 percent of pensions had been distributed, with a commendable 93 percent delivered within 300 meters from beneficiaries' residences. Officials acknowledge that some distribution delays are attributed to signal problems in remote agency districts, such as Alluri Seetharama Raju. However, the administration remains committed to achieving the goal of delivering pensions directly to beneficiaries at their homes, with ongoing efforts to overcome any technological obstacles.

In concluding remarks, government sources reaffirm that they are diligently working to enhance the pension distribution system, ensuring that every eligible resident can receive their entitlement in a timely and efficient manner.