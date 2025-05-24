Telangana and AP CMs To Attend NITI Aayog Meeting in Delhi

The Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and Revanth Reddy of Telangana, are currently in Delhi to participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, taking place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan today. The meeting is scheduled to conclude by 4 pm.

This marks the first time since 2018 that Telangana’s Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, will attend this crucial meeting. During the session, he is set to unveil the "Telangana Rising 2047" vision, which outlines the state’s goals, policies, and plans for good governance and infrastructure development, aiming to secure support from the Centre for its ambitious development by 2047.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, will present his vision document for the state and propose reforms aimed at addressing population growth, river linking, and water management issues—topics of national concern. Each Chief Minister has been allotted seven minutes to present their proposals, and Naidu will utilise this time for his presentation.

Before the meeting commences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with the Chief Ministers and governors, delivering the inaugural address at 10 am.