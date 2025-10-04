Live
Telugu States on High Alert amid Cyclone Shakti
Cyclone Shakti, the first cyclone to form in the Arabian Sea this season, is making its way towards the western coast of India, prompting authorities to issue warnings and preparations across affected regions. The system has intensified from a low-pressure area into a depression and is currently moving west-northwest at a speed of 12 kilometres per hour. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is expected to develop into a full cyclone within hours, with the potential to become a severe cyclone within the next 24 hours.
High alerts have been declared in the coastal areas of Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra as meteorological officials advise that if the cyclone intensifies, it could lead to significant and unforeseen impacts. State governments have been instructed to remain vigilant and prepared for any eventualities.
While the IMD has indicated that there is no immediate threat to Andhra Pradesh, state officials have been advised to stay alert. The IMD continues to monitor Cyclone Shakti closely, providing real-time updates and support to coastal states in anticipation of its arrival.