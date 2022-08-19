Three dead and four injured due to explosion at a Sugar factory in Kakinada

A huge explosion in the Wakalapudi sugar factory of Kakinada district caused a commotion and led to death of three persons and injuring four others. The injured have been shifted to Kakinada Government Hospital and are being treated. Two others were shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.

It seems that the accident happened due to the explosion of the conveyor belt. Former minister Kannababu, who received information about the incident, is learning about the situation.

Rayudu Veerababu from Kondavaram along with two other labourers from Samarlakota were found dead in this accident. Meanwhile, the workers started agitation demanding justice for the victim's families.