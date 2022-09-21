Three dead in a fire accident at paper plate manufacturing factory in Chittoor

A terrible fire broke out in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh where three people got caught in the fire and were burnt alive. The fire broke out around 2 am on Tuesday due to an electrical short circuit in a paper plates manufacturing factory on Rangachari street. In the two-storied building where the fire occurred, the managers are staying with the manufacturer of paper plates. Among the three dead were a father and his son and his friend.



The deceased have been identified as owner Bhaskar (65), his son Dilli Babu (35), and Balaji (25). On receiving the information, the firemen and the police immediately reached the spot and started rescue operations, and controlled the blaze with fire engines.



Meanwhile, the severity of the accident increased as the fire engines did not arrive on time. However, locals had already broken the walls of the house and rushed the unconscious victims to the hospital. Doctors have already confirmed that three have died. Locals said that Delhi Babu's father's friend, who died in the accident, died along with him on his birthday. There was a tragedy in this area due to the fire accident.



Chittoor Two Town Police revealed that they have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police believe that a short circuit may be the cause of this fire.