Tight security for CM’s visit to Sathya Sai dist

Putttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): As part of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Anantapur district’s Uravakonda constituency on Friday, robust police security arrangements are being made at Sri Sathya Sai Airport. District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Ratna, IPS, conducted a detailed briefing for all sector in-charges and police officers involved in Naidu’s security arrangements, in coordination with the Chief Minister’s Security Officer. Naidu is scheduled to arrive at Sri Sathya Sai Airport from Gannavaram via a special flight at 10:50 AM on Friday and will proceed to Uravakonda via helicopter at 10:55 AM.

On Thursday, the District Collector and SP, along with Naidu’s security officials, inspected the helipad site and reviewed the security protocols.

The SP emphasized that all officers should carry out their duties with utmost responsibility and ensure seamless coordination.

She directed that only authorized public representatives’ vehicles would be allowed from Y-Junction to the airport, and thorough checks must be conducted at the main gate using DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector). Entry will be permitted only to those listed in the official list approved by the District Collector.

She also reviewed barricading, parking areas, traffic regulation, and other security measures around the airport. Police personnel, bomb squad teams, sector in-charges, and route security officers have been instructed to remain alert and continuously update higher authorities. DSPs Vijay Kumar, Narasingappa, Sivanarayana Swamy, AR DSP Srinivasulu, CI Balasubramanyam Reddy, SB SI Pradeep Kumar, RIs Mahesh and Vali, along with other CIs, SIs, RSIs, and police staff, actively participated in the security planning and implementation.