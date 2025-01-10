Tirumala dazzles with colourful decorations

Tirumala: On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, Tirumala and the temple decorated with colourful lights on the lines of famous Mysore Palace, wore a festive look. The entire area is dazzling with colourful decorations and electrical illuminations. The temple was decorated with festoons of mango leaves, fruits and flowers giving traditional touch to the shrine.

In Tirupati also, important places were decorated with lights. Meanwhile, devotees started pouring to the temple city for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which will be provided for 10 days, from January 10 to 19.

TTD made arrangements for providing darshan to seven lakh people during the 10-day festival. TTD and district police made elaborate arrangements for peaceful conduct of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam and orderly movement of pilgrims.