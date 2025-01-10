  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala dazzles with colourful decorations

Tirumala dazzles with colourful decorations
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, Tirumala and the temple decorated with colourful lights on the lines of famous Mysore Palace, wore a festive look.

Tirumala: On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, Tirumala and the temple decorated with colourful lights on the lines of famous Mysore Palace, wore a festive look. The entire area is dazzling with colourful decorations and electrical illuminations. The temple was decorated with festoons of mango leaves, fruits and flowers giving traditional touch to the shrine.

In Tirupati also, important places were decorated with lights. Meanwhile, devotees started pouring to the temple city for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which will be provided for 10 days, from January 10 to 19.

TTD made arrangements for providing darshan to seven lakh people during the 10-day festival. TTD and district police made elaborate arrangements for peaceful conduct of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam and orderly movement of pilgrims.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick