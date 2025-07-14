Tirumala Jeeyars begin Chaturmasya Deeksha

Tirumala: The traditional Chaturmasya Deeksha Sankalpam was launched by His Holiness Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swami of Tirumala on Sunday.

According to Sri Vaishnava tradition established by Bhagavad Ramanujacharya, Chaturmasya Deeksha begins on Ashada Shuddha Ekadashi, marking the day when Sri Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra, and ends on Karthika Shuddha Ekadashi when he wakes up. This four-month period is considered spiritually significant.

As part of the rituals, HH Pedda Jeeyar performed Kalasha Sthapana, Vishwaksena Aradhana, Medhini Puja and Mrutsangrahanam at the Jeeyar Mutt.

Later, he proceeded with HH Chinna Jeeyar and disciples to Swami Pushkarini, Sri Varaha Swamy temple, and then to the main temple amidst Mangala Vaidyams.

TTD Chairman B R Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and temple officials welcomed them at Mahadwaram.

The Jeeyars had darshan of Sri Venkateswara and they were later presented with Melchat Vastram and Noolchat Vastram respectively.

Later, both Jeeyars also offered blessings to the Chairman, EO and Additional EO on the occasion.