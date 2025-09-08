Tirumala temple doors closed following lunar eclipse

Tirumala: Inthe wake of the lunar eclipse on Sunday from 9:50 pm till 1:31 am on Monday, the temple doors of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala were closed in a traditional manner at 3:30pm on September 07.

Speaking to media outside the main temple, the TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu said following the lunar eclipse on Sunday, the temple doors were closed in a ceremonious manner and will be reopened on Monday after the Suddhi and other religious rituals at 3pm.

The Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary said that all the devotees who were in the compartments were provided darshan as per the time scheduled without any inconvenience.

The Annaprasadam wing of TTD has also prepared 50,000 Pulihora packets to be distributed among devotees, as even the main Annaprasadam Complex, Vakulamata, PAC 2 and Vaikuntham Canteens also remains closed in Tirumala owing to the lunar eclipse.

The Annaprasadam activity commences from 8am onwards on Monday, he maintained.

The Chief Priests of Tirumala temple, Temple Dy EO Lokanatham, Annaprasadam Dy EO Rajendra, VGO Surendra and others were present.