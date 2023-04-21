Tirupati: BJP demands SVIMS to withdraw recruitment notification

Tirupati : Demanding the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) management to withdraw its recruitment notification as it provides opportunity for other religion candidates, BJP activists led by party state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy staged a dharna at the hospital office.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhanuprakash said that BJP opposed the recruitment notification as it allows other religious candidates also applying for the posts, which are reserved for BC-E (Muslims and BC-C (converted Christians) which is against the TTD Act of 1987.

Reminding that SVIMS is 100 per cent funded by the temple management TTD, a Hindu religious institution, the BJP leader said that as per the TTD Act, appointment of other religious people was barred in the institution.

He further said that the recruitment notification issued by TTD's SV Ayurvedic College clearly said that only candidates belonging to Hindu religion can apply for posts.

However, in the case of SVIMS notification, which was also a TTD institution, BC-E and BC-C categories were deliberately included affecting the interests of candidates belonging to backward classes. Employing other religious people in an institution controlled by a Hindu religious institution would hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he stated.

In a dramatic turn, the BJP activist withdrew the protest after SVIMS Director B Vengamma told them that the management will withdraw the recruitment notification and issue a fresh one as per TTD Act amidst loud applause from the BJP activists.

Bhanuprakash hailed SVIMS Director Vengamma assuring to withdraw the recruitment notification and issue a new one. He said it was the victory to BJP.