Tirupati By Election Results: YSRCP candidate wins with a thumping majority of 2.70 lakh votes

Nellore: YSR Congress candidate of Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency Dr. Maddila Gurumoorthy won the polls with a thumping majority of 2,71,592 votes over his nearest rival and TDP candidate and former Minister Panabaka Lakshmi, yet the Returning Officer to announce officially. He bagged 40,000 votes more than late MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao who secured a majority of 2,28,000 votes in 2019 polls. Dr. Gurumoorthy bagged a total of 6,26,108 votes and his nearest rival and TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi gained 3,54,516 votes.

Polling was conducted in four constituencies in Nellore and three constituencies in Chittoor on April 17 and the counting has been organized on Sunday at Nellore and Tirupati. Counting for four assembly segments such as Sarvepalli, Gudur, Venkatagiri, and Sullurpet constituencies was organized at DKW College in Nellore city and for three assembly segments Tirupati, Satyavedu, and Srikalahasti was conducted at SV University premises in Tirupati.

Total votes for counting were around 11 lakh votes. Panabaka Lakshmi has started trailing since the start of the counting.

Bharatiya Janata Party nominee and former Chief Secretary of Karnataka K Ratna Prabha bagged 57,080 votes and the party candidate bagged 16,125 votes in 2019 polls. Congress candidate Dr. Chinta Mohan gained around 24,000 votes in the 2019 polls and he got only 9,585 votes this time.