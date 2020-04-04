Tirupati: Enforce lockdown with renewed vigour: Observer R P Sisodia

Tirupati: Exhorting the police and revenue officials to enforce the lockdown with renewed vigour, Chittoor District Observer for Covid-19, R P Sisodia instructed the officials of mandals at the inter-district and inter-state



borders to be more vigilant and not to allow any vehicle into the state during the lockdown period.

Sisodia on Friday inspected the inter-state border (AP-Tamil Nadu) near Nagari in Chittoor district and later addressed the officials in Nagari.

No vehicle should be allowed except those carrying essentials into the district, Sisodia said and added that the officials at the border mandals have a crucial role for the success of lockdown being observed nationwide to contain Covid-19.

Observing that many people were found loitering on roads in several places, he directed the police officers to be tough in enforcing shutdown as the coming days are very crucial in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. He said the people should cooperate with the administration to ensure total lockdown as it is must for containing the spread of virus.

Stating even the well developed countries were floundering in tackling the virus, he said it would be very difficult for India to overcome the present crisis if people do not cooperate with the administration.

He also said the people should be alert and inform the officials if they found any outsider coming into their area or facing any difficulties in getting supply of essentials.

The public can contact the district observer for Covid 19 (7032229561) or district call centre (9849902379) and for essential supplies (7095944934).

It may be noted here that Chittoor district has a porous border with two southern states, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which were sealed after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown following outbreak of coronavirus.