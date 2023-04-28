Tirupati: Focus on employees' welfare says YV Subba Reddy

Tirupati : Special focus is laid on providing welfare measures for employees including medical and health and supporting the children education, said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

On Thursday, he inaugurated a Function Hall at TTD staff quarters in Vinayaka Nagar in Tirupati. Later speaking with the media, the chairman said that the two-decade old dream of the employees has become a reality with the opening of this function hall, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore. At the behest of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, 300 acres has been acquired towards house plots for TTD employees, he added.

responding to Sulabh workers' lightning strike for the past four days, the TTD chief faulted their act without giving any notice as sanitation is an emergency service in Tirumala, which is visited by scores of devotees every day. However, the TTD management has

initiated alternative measures and ensured that pilgrims are not thrown into any inconvenience, he said. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, board member Ashok Kumar, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and were also present.