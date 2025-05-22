Tirupati hosts ‘Yogandhra 2025’ to promote month-long awareness drive

Tirupati: In a spirited lead-up to the International Yoga Day on June 21, a curtain-raiser event titled ‘Yogandhra 2025’ was held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati on Wednesday. The event aimed to generate extensive awareness and momentum for the upcoming global celebration of yoga.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju, City MLA A Srinivasulu, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, and other dignitaries formally inaugurated the programme and participated in a 45-minute yoga session alongside yoga instructors and public representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dr Venkateswar said that yoga should become an integral part of everyone’s daily life. “While global interest in yoga is steadily increasing, there is still a need to spread greater awareness about its benefits for both physical and mental well-being,” he noted.

He added that the state government has declared a month-long yoga campaign from May 21 to June 21 to reach all sections of society.

Dr Venkateswar stressed the need to promote yoga in urban wards, mandals, village panchayats, and even in remote areas of the Tirupati district. “It is our collective responsibility to educate the public about the positive impacts of regular yoga practice,” he said.

City MLA A Srinivasulu said that yoga should not be restricted to June 21 alone, but be embraced as a daily routine.

He shared that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan plan to mark International Yoga Day with a massive event in Visakhapatnam involving five lakh participants.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event. “After Surat’s Guinness record in 2023 with 1.53 crore participants, Andhra Pradesh aims to set a new record with two crore people,” he added.

SP Harshavardhan Raju urged people to participate in mass yoga events to enhance the state’s prestige. “Yoga must be made a lifestyle choice by everyone,” he said, echoing the call for widespread awareness.

The event was also attended by SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani, DRO G Narasimhulu, RDO Rammohan, among others.