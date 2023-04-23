Tirupati: SPMVV Registrar gets 'Woman academic achiever' award

Tirupati : Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Registrar Prof N Rajani received 'Woman academic achiever' award on Friday. Research Education Solutions (A Micro Enterprise Registered Under MSME, Govt of India), in association with Indian Institute of Production Management (Promoted by ICICI bank, L& T, SAIL & Govt of Odisha) organised an international conference virtually on sustainable development practices in agriculture, IT, Management and Social Sciences on the eve of Earth Day. She has received the award during this conference. She has received the award for excellence in the areas of research and social activities, says Director IIPM Prof Sudip Kumar Ghose. SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Deans, other teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated Prof Rajani on this occasion.