TMC unanimously approves proposal of ‘Tirupati Nagara Palaka Samstha’

Tirupati: In a significant move, the Council meeting of Tirupati Municipal Corporation has unanimously approved the proposal to rename Tirupati Municipal Corporation to ‘Tirupati Nagara Palaka Samstha’.

The council meeting specially held here on Friday to approve the proposal at the behest of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to make Tirupati Corporation as Greater Tirupati to lay path for the expansion of world famous pilgrim city in a big way. As per the proposal, 63 panchayats in three mandals, including Renigunta, Tirupati Rural and Chandragiri will be merged into Greater Tirupati. The proposed greater Tirupati will cover an area of 283.804 sq km against the present Corporation area of 30.17 sq km.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha moved the proposal and corporators cutting across party lines welcomed the proposal in one voice.

Meanwhile, an unruly incident took place with two outsiders barging into the meeting hall and manhandling YSRCP Corporator Thammudu Ganesh. Security staff acted swiftly and took away the two from the meeting hall restoring normalcy.

Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy and YSRCP leaders condemned the attack and demanded stern action on the attackers, alleging that Jana Sena Party corporator SK Babu was behind the attack, as the two assailants were close to him. They staged a protest outside the meeting hall. The MP stated the council hall is meant for discussing public issues, not for encouraging violence and disorder. He criticised the government’s failure in maintaining law and order, reminding that earlier during Deputy Mayor election, their corporators were attacked outside, but now violence reached inside the Senate Hall.

After severe protest from YSRCP corporators, SK Babu apologised for the incident and also wanted severe punishment for the attackers.